With your Navigo Liberté + contract, you benefit from many advantages!

Pay-as-you-go

You only pay for the journeys made (actual consumption).

A geographical perimeter extended to the whole of Île-de-France:

Navigo Liberté + can be used on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, and allows you to travel on:

Metro lines in Île-de-France with a specific airport fare for journeys to/from Orly airport station.

with for journeys to/from Orly airport station. RER/Train lines in Île-de-France , with a specific airport fare for journeys from/to Charles de Gaulle Airport 1 and Charles de Gaulle Airport 2 TGV stations;

, with for journeys from/to Charles de Gaulle Airport 1 and Charles de Gaulle Airport 2 TGV stations; All bus lines subject to an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable;

an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable; RoissyBus lines with a specific airport fare;

with a specific airport fare; The tram and Tzen lines;

The Montmartre funicular.

Simplicity :

Avoid queues at points of sale and vending machines before travelling.

The only step to take is to take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on the Île-de-France Mobilités application. Then, you no longer have to anticipate your journeys.

A great price and free connections:

You benefit from reduced rates:

€1.99 for metro, train, RER and tram express journeys

and tram express journeys €1.60 for bus and tram trips.

More details on Navigo Liberté+ fares on phone.

You benefit from the following free connections:

Transfer between the RER / metro / express tram (without exiting): for 2 hours

Transfer between bus / tram / Tzen (excluding round trip and interruption of journey): for 1h30

For more information on connections, you can consult the connection rules to be aware of with Navigo Liberté +

The amount of your journeys is limited to the price of the Navigo Day (excluding airport and RoissyBus journeys).