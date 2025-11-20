What are the advantages of the Navigo Liberté + contract on a phone?
With your Navigo Liberté + contract, you benefit from many advantages!
Pay-as-you-go
You only pay for the journeys made (actual consumption).
A geographical perimeter extended to the whole of Île-de-France:
Navigo Liberté + can be used on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, and allows you to travel on:
- Metro lines in Île-de-France with a specific airport fare for journeys to/from Orly airport station.
- RER/Train lines in Île-de-France, with a specific airport fare for journeys from/to Charles de Gaulle Airport 1 and Charles de Gaulle Airport 2 TGV stations;
- All bus lines subject to an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable;
- RoissyBus lines with a specific airport fare;
- The tram and Tzen lines;
- The Montmartre funicular.
Simplicity :
Avoid queues at points of sale and vending machines before travelling.
The only step to take is to take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on the Île-de-France Mobilités application. Then, you no longer have to anticipate your journeys.
A great price and free connections:
You benefit from reduced rates:
- €1.99 for metro, train, RER and tram express journeys
- €1.60 for bus and tram trips.
More details on Navigo Liberté+ fares on phone.
You benefit from the following free connections:
- Transfer between the RER / metro / express tram (without exiting): for 2 hours
- Transfer between bus / tram / Tzen (excluding round trip and interruption of journey): for 1h30
For more information on connections, you can consult the connection rules to be aware of with Navigo Liberté +
The amount of your journeys is limited to the price of the Navigo Day (excluding airport and RoissyBus journeys).