Navigo Liberté +: everything you need to know about connections
With Navigo Liberté +, enjoy total freedom of movement throughout the Île-de-France. Check out our complete guide to understand how it works, what matches are allowed, and what rules to follow.
What are the fares with Navigo Liberté +?
Journeys made with Navigo Liberté + are invoiced at the end of the month:
- €1.99 (€0.99 reduced fare) for a journey by metro, train, RER or express tram.
- €1.60 (€0.80 reduced fare) for a journey by bus, tram or cable.
- €13 (€6.50 reduced fare) for a journey to/from the airports (Metro line 14 Orly, RER B CDG and RoissyBus).
Connections and routes
A connection occurs when you change lines during your journey. With Navigo Liberté +, you can make as many connections as you want and take several modes of transport.
When you make a connection during your journey with Navigo Liberté +, you pay for a single journey and not 2:
- Bus / Tram → Bus / Tram:
€1.60 (€0.80 concessions)
- Metro / Train / RER / Tram express → Metro / Train / RER / Tram express:
€1.99 (€0.99 reduced)
- Metro / Train / RER / Express Tram → Bus / Tram (or vice versa):
€1.99 (€0.99 reduced)
- Bus / Tram / Metro / Train / RER / Express Tram → Airport* (or vice versa):
€13 (€6.50 reduced)
* Metro line 14 Orly, RERB CDG, Orlybus and RoissyBus
Period of validity of journeys
- Departure by Bus/Tram : 1h30 between the first validation and the connection, without interruption and without round trip.
- Departure by Metro/Train/RER : 2 hours between the first validation and the connection, without exiting.
Beyond these periods, a new ticket will be automatically counted when the connection is made.
Controlled area: pay only one ride
The controlled area corresponds to the space delimited by the gantries or validation equipment.
Stay in this area to avoid being charged 2 times.
Advice:
- Follow the signs for connections.
- Do not use the outputs except to permanently leave the network.
Careful
If you leave the controlled area and re-enter it (re-validating your pass), you will be charged for a new ride.
Special connections at no extra cost
Some connections between stations allow you to leave the controlled area briefly without paying for a second trip :
- Porte de Clichy (L 13, L14) / Porte de Clichy RER C
- St Michel (L 4) / St Michel Notre Dame RER C, RER B
- Austerlitz (L5, L10) / Austerlitz RER C
- Châtelet / Les Halles (A, B, D) / Les Halles (L 4)
- Haussmann Saint Lazare (E) – Gare Saint-Lazare (L, J) - Saint Lazare (L3, L12, L13, L14)
- Epinay sur Orge (T12) – Epinay sur Orge (C)
- Evry Courcouronnes (T12) – Evry Courcouronnes (D)
- Saint Cyr (T13) – Saint Cyr (C, N, U)
- Saint Nom la Bretèche Forêt de Marly (T13) - Saint Nom la Bretèche Forêt de Marly (L)
- Saint Germain en Laye (T13) – Saint Germain en Laye (A)
- Cardinet Bridge (L 14) – Cardinet Bridge (L)
- Paris Montparnasse (N) – Montparnasse welcome (L13, L6, L4, L12)
- Paris Gare de l'Est (P) – Gare de l'Est (L4, L5, L7)
- Massy Palaiseau (B) - Massy Palaiseau (C)
- La Défense (L, U) - La Défense (A, L1)
- Gare de Lyon (L1, L14, A, D) – Paris Gare de Lyon (R)
- Rungis Bridge (L14) – RER C
- Saint-Denis Pleyel L14 – Saint Denis Stade de France (D)
- Rosny Bois Perrier (M11 - RER E)
- Nanterre-Préfecture (RER A) - Nanterre La Folie (RER E)
From 2025: new connections by public road will open
- Châtillon-Montrouge (M13) - (M15 South)
- St-Maur-Créteil (RER A) - (M15 South)
- Pont de Sèvres (M9 - M15 South)
- Créteil l'Echât (M8 - M15 South)
Like what
If I take metro 13 and then RER C at Porte de Clichy, I will leave the controlled area, but I will only be charged for one trip.
As a reminder
Validation is mandatory before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, if applicable, during connections and exits, under penalty of being in violation.