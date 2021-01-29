Navigo Liberté +: everything you need to know about connections

Connections and routes

A connection occurs when you change lines during your journey. With Navigo Liberté +, you can make as many connections as you want and take several modes of transport.

When you make a connection during your journey with Navigo Liberté +, you pay for a single journey and not 2:

Bus / Tram → Bus / Tram :

€1.60 (€0.80 concessions)

: €1.60 (€0.80 concessions) Metro / Train / RER / Tram express → Metro / Train / RER / Tram express :

€1.99 (€0.99 reduced)

: €1.99 (€0.99 reduced) Metro / Train / RER / Express Tram → Bus / Tram (or vice versa):

€1.99 (€0.99 reduced)

(or vice versa): €1.99 (€0.99 reduced) Bus / Tram / Metro / Train / RER / Express Tram → Airport* (or vice versa):

€13 (€6.50 reduced)

* Metro line 14 Orly, RERB CDG, Orlybus and RoissyBus

Period of validity of journeys

Departure by Bus/Tram : 1h30 between the first validation and the connection, without interruption and without round trip.

: 1h30 between the first validation and the connection, without interruption and without round trip. Departure by Metro/Train/RER : 2 hours between the first validation and the connection, without exiting.

Beyond these periods, a new ticket will be automatically counted when the connection is made.

Controlled area: pay only one ride

The controlled area corresponds to the space delimited by the gantries or validation equipment.

Stay in this area to avoid being charged 2 times.

Advice: