Navigo Liberté +: everything you need to know about connections

Published on

With Navigo Liberté +, enjoy total freedom of movement throughout the Île-de-France. Check out our complete guide to understand how it works, what matches are allowed, and what rules to follow.

From the metro to the bus, there is only one step with Navigo Liberté + © Yoann STOECKEL / Group SJR & VHM / IDFM

What are the fares with Navigo Liberté +?

Journeys made with Navigo Liberté + are invoiced at the end of the month:

  • €1.99 (€0.99 reduced fare) for a journey by metro, train, RER or express tram.
  • €1.60 (€0.80 reduced fare) for a journey by bus, tram or cable.
  • €13 (€6.50 reduced fare) for a journey to/from the airports (Metro line 14 Orly, RER B CDG and RoissyBus).

Connections and routes

A connection occurs when you change lines during your journey. With Navigo Liberté +, you can make as many connections as you want and take several modes of transport.

When you make a connection during your journey with Navigo Liberté +, you pay for a single journey and not 2:

  • Bus / Tram → Bus / Tram:
    €1.60 (€0.80 concessions)
  • Metro / Train / RER / Tram express → Metro / Train / RER / Tram express:
    €1.99 (€0.99 reduced)
  • Metro / Train / RER / Express Tram → Bus / Tram (or vice versa):
    €1.99 (€0.99 reduced) 
  • Bus / Tram / Metro / Train / RER / Express Tram → Airport* (or vice versa):
    €13 (€6.50 reduced) 

* Metro line 14 Orly, RERB CDG, Orlybus and RoissyBus

Period of validity of journeys

  • Departure by Bus/Tram : 1h30 between the first validation and the connection, without interruption and without round trip.
  • Departure by Metro/Train/RER : 2 hours between the first validation and the connection, without exiting.

Beyond these periods, a new ticket will be automatically counted when the connection is made.

Controlled area: pay only one ride

The controlled area corresponds to the space delimited by the gantries or validation equipment.

Stay in this area to avoid being charged 2 times.

Advice:

  • Follow the signs for connections.
  • Do not use the outputs except to permanently leave the network.

Careful

If you leave the controlled area and re-enter it (re-validating your pass), you will be charged for a new ride.

Special connections at no extra cost

Some connections between stations allow you to leave the controlled area briefly without paying for a second trip :

  • Porte de Clichy (L 13, L14) / Porte de Clichy RER C
  • St Michel (L 4) / St Michel Notre Dame RER C, RER B
  • Austerlitz (L5, L10) / Austerlitz RER C
  • Châtelet / Les Halles (A, B, D) / Les Halles (L 4)
  • Haussmann Saint Lazare (E) – Gare Saint-Lazare (L, J) - Saint Lazare (L3, L12, L13, L14)
  • Epinay sur Orge (T12) – Epinay sur Orge (C)
  • Evry Courcouronnes (T12) – Evry Courcouronnes (D)
  • Saint Cyr (T13) – Saint Cyr (C, N, U)
  • Saint Nom la Bretèche Forêt de Marly (T13) - Saint Nom la Bretèche Forêt de Marly (L)
  • Saint Germain en Laye (T13) – Saint Germain en Laye (A)
  • Cardinet Bridge (L 14) – Cardinet Bridge (L)
  • Paris Montparnasse (N) – Montparnasse welcome (L13, L6, L4, L12)
  • Paris Gare de l'Est (P) – Gare de l'Est (L4, L5, L7)
  • Massy Palaiseau (B) - Massy Palaiseau (C)
  • La Défense (L, U) - La Défense (A, L1)
  • Gare de Lyon (L1, L14, A, D) – Paris Gare de Lyon (R)
  • Rungis Bridge (L14) – RER C
  • Saint-Denis Pleyel L14 – Saint Denis Stade de France (D)
  • Rosny Bois Perrier (M11 - RER E)
  • Nanterre-Préfecture (RER A) - Nanterre La Folie (RER E)

From 2025: new connections by public road will open

  • Châtillon-Montrouge (M13) - (M15 South)
  • St-Maur-Créteil (RER A) - (M15 South)
  • Pont de Sèvres (M9 - M15 South)
  • Créteil l'Echât (M8 - M15 South)

Like what

If I take metro 13 and then RER C at Porte de Clichy, I will leave the controlled area, but I will only be charged for one trip.

As a reminder

Validation is mandatory before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, if applicable, during connections and exits, under penalty of being in violation.