The subscription to the Navigo Liberté + contract on a phone is only possible on the Île-de-France Mobilités application. You then travel by validating with your Android* phone, your iPhone (iOS 17.5 and above), or with your Apple Watch (WatchOS 10.5 and above).

The subscription steps

You must fill in the subscription form on the application. To do this, take a bank account statement (RIB) of the account to be debited and then let yourself be guided.

Once the form is completed, electronically sign your mandate and the contract.

The Navigo Liberté + contract will be loaded onto your phone and usable from the date you have chosen.

Note that it is possible to interrupt and resume your subscription later