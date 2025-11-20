How to take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on a phone?
The subscription to the Navigo Liberté + contract on a phone is only possible on the Île-de-France Mobilités application. You then travel by validating with your Android* phone, your iPhone (iOS 17.5 and above), or with your Apple Watch (WatchOS 10.5 and above).
The subscription steps
You must fill in the subscription form on the application. To do this, take a bank account statement (RIB) of the account to be debited and then let yourself be guided.
Once the form is completed, electronically sign your mandate and the contract.
The Navigo Liberté + contract will be loaded onto your phone and usable from the date you have chosen.
Note that it is possible to interrupt and resume your subscription later
Subscription conditions
To benefit from a Navigo Liberté + contract on your phone, you must:
- You create an IDFM Connect account.
- Be a carrier/payer
- Be over 16 years old.
- Have a compatible Android phone (see the list of compatible Android phones), an iPhone (iOS 17.5 and above), or an Apple Watch (WatchOS 10.5 and above).
CAREFUL
- The subscription of a Navigo Liberté + contract is only accessible under the conditions of the full price for the moment. None of the reduced rates are applicable on the Navigo Liberté + on the phone.
- If you already have a Navigo Month Week pass on your phone, you will have to choose a start date of validity of your Navigo Liberté + contract following the end date of validity of your Navigo Month Week pass.