If you are the contract holder, your Navigo Liberté + invoice is available to you online every month. To do this:

Access My > My Navigo Select the Navigo Liberté + Active entry. At the bottom of the page, in the Direct Debit block, click View my billing history. Download the invoice of your choice.

Invoice Details

Your invoice is issued monthly (no earlier than the 5th of the month) and corresponds to the period of the previous month during which you made trips.

If you have not made any trips with your pass, and there have been no fees or credits, your invoice will be void and will not appear in the list of invoices.

You can view and access your bills for the last 24 months from My Space > My Navigo.

Downloading invoices

You have the option to download your invoices in PDF format at any time, to save or print them.

Please note:

Invoices are only available via the holder's personal space . If the payer of the contract is different from the holder, the latter must contact the holder to consult the invoices.

. If the payer of the contract is different from the holder, the latter must contact the holder to consult the invoices. For a minor holder or an adult under guardianship or curatorship, the payer can request to receive the invoice by e-mail by contacting the Navigo Agency on 09.69.39.22.22 (non-surcharged call), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get more details on my invoice.