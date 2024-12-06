You can report the loss or theft of your Navigo pass in different ways:

Online from your personal space : Log in to My space > My Navigo, click on "Report the loss/theft of my card", then follow the instructions. Once the declaration has been made, your old Navigo pass will be definitively deactivated. You will receive your new pass within a maximum of 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays). It will already be loaded with your Navigo Liberté + contract. In the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk. By phone, by contacting the Navigo Agency on 09.69.39.22.22 (non-surcharged call).

Replacement costs

Your Navigo pass will be replaced in the event of loss or theft against the payment of a lump sum of €15 including tax.

If you apply online or by phone, this fee will be deducted from your next bill.

If you apply at a carrier's sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk, the fees must be paid immediately.

Good to know

In the event of loss or theft of your pass, the contracts and packages as well as your discounts will be topped up on your new Navigo pass, with the exception of the Navigo Day pass . The latter cannot be replaced. You will need to buy a new Navigo Day pass to drive.

or of your pass, the and as well as your will be topped up on your new Navigo pass, with the exception of the . The latter cannot be replaced. You will need to buy a new Navigo Day pass to drive. The Navigo Day pass can be refunded in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) in force.

in force. If several contracts or packages are loaded on your pass, the declaration of loss or theft can be made online, but the replacement of the pass and the reloading of the transport tickets must be done at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk.

Careful

All journeys made with your Navigo Liberté + contract before the registration of the declaration of loss will be invoiced and must be paid.