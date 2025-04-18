How can I track and understand my consumption?
From your personal space, if you are the contract holder, you have the possibility tofollow your journeys made during the current month (without precise identification of the location(*)).
On the home page of My Space > My Navigo, click on the Navigo Liberté + insert and then in the consumption tracker.
Visualization of your routes
You can view all your journeys from the 6th (calendar) day of this month to the 5th (calendar) day of the following month.
Consumption monitoring
The monitoring of your consumption, valued at the time "t", corresponds to the details of the journeys concerned:
- Date and time of the trip
- Type of journey (*): RER/Metro/Train, Bus/Tram/Noctilien, RER/Metro/Train and Bus/Tram/Noctilien in connection, Roissybus, bus/Noctilien long distance. See more details
- Unit price (including VAT) of the journey and total amount of the journeys. The total amount of the consumption monitoring takes into account the application of any daily ceilings.
IMPORTANT:
- Please note that the consumption monitoring is given for information ticket purposes only, based on the data available in our system on the date of consultation. The final journeys are those detailed in the corresponding invoice.
- For any request on your journeys, we invite you to wait until your invoice is available.
- Consumption monitoring does not take into account costs (application fees at the time of subscription, after-sales service) and any credits.