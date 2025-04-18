From your personal space, if you are the contract holder, you have the possibility tofollow your journeys made during the current month (without precise identification of the location(*)).

On the home page of My Space > My Navigo, click on the Navigo Liberté + insert and then in the consumption tracker.



Visualization of your routes

You can view all your journeys from the 6th (calendar) day of this month to the 5th (calendar) day of the following month.



Consumption monitoring

The monitoring of your consumption, valued at the time "t", corresponds to the details of the journeys concerned:

Date and time of the trip

of the trip Type of journey (*): RER/Metro/Train, Bus/Tram/Noctilien, RER/Metro/Train and Bus/Tram/Noctilien in connection, Roissybus, bus/Noctilien long distance. See more details

IMPORTANT: