The Navigo Liberté + contract is only subject to a direct debit.

Monthly Direct Debit

The payer is debited each month for the amount corresponding to the journeys made by the cardholder, if different, during the previous month (with the application of any deductions, fees and refunds).

Withdrawal period

The direct debit is made between the 10th and 20th of the month for the invoice relating to the previous month. The payer will be informed in advance by e-mail of the amount debited.

If the invoice amount is zero (for example, if the cardholder has not made any trips in the previous month), no direct debit notification will be sent.

Access to the collection history

The payer can consult the direct debit history by logging into My Space > My Navigo and following these steps:

Click on "My Navigo Liberté + contract". Select "View my payment history".

The direct debit for the previous month can be consulted between the 10th and the 20th of the following month.

Direct Debit Details

In the history, the payer will be able to see the following information for the last 24 months :