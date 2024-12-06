Can I get a Navigo Liberté + certificate on pass?

Updated on Dec 06 2024

As part of your Navigo Liberté + contract, no certificate is issued.

On the other hand, the holder can consult and download his invoice from his personal space. The billing elements are detailed in the "How do I view and understand my invoice?" section. The holder and the payer also have the option of contacting us to obtain a copy of the Navigo Liberté + contract. To do this, they can request: