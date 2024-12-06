What are the conditions for benefiting from a Reduced Rate?
The Navigo Liberté + Contract Holder can benefit from a Reduced Fare if it meets one of the following criteria:
- Child under 10 years of age
- Large family
- ONAC single blue bar
- Disability card - Blindness - Need for support Or disability card with the mention "Blindness" Or Mobility Inclusion Card (CMI) with the mention "blindness" or "need for support - blindness"
- Solidarity 50% or Solidarity 75%
Supporting documents to be provided
The holder must then provide a supporting document in accordance with the list of supporting documents:
- Either by Internet by logging in to My Space > My Navigo
- Either in the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters
Conditions of validity
The Reduced Rate applies after validation of the supporting document at the time of subscription or the following month if you go from Full Price to Reduced Rate.
The end of validity of the Reduced Rate applies at the end of the month of validity of the supporting document or at the end of the 10th birthday month for a child under 10 years old.
If the Cardholder renews his/her supporting document, the Reduced Rate will be extended.
Careful
The termination of the Reduced Fare results in the application of the Full Fare automatically.