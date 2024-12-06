The Navigo Liberté + Contract Holder can benefit from a Reduced Fare if it meets one of the following criteria:

Child under 10 years of age

Large family

ONAC single blue bar

Disability card - Blindness - Need for support Or disability card with the mention "Blindness" Or Mobility Inclusion Card (CMI) with the mention "blindness" or "need for support - blindness"

Solidarity 50% or Solidarity 75%

Supporting documents to be provided

The holder must then provide a supporting document in accordance with the list of supporting documents:

Either by Internet by logging in to My Space > My Navigo

by logging in to My Space > My Navigo Either in the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters

Conditions of validity

The Reduced Rate applies after validation of the supporting document at the time of subscription or the following month if you go from Full Price to Reduced Rate.

The end of validity of the Reduced Rate applies at the end of the month of validity of the supporting document or at the end of the 10th birthday month for a child under 10 years old.

If the Cardholder renews his/her supporting document, the Reduced Rate will be extended.

Careful

The termination of the Reduced Fare results in the application of the Full Fare automatically.