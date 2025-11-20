With your Navigo Liberté + contract, you benefit from several advantages:

Pay-as-you-go

You only pay for the trips you make (actual consumption).

Geographical scope extended to the entire Île-de-France region

Navigo Liberté + allows you to travel on the entire public transport network managed by Île-de-France Mobilités, including:

Metro lines in Île-de-France , with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at the L14 Orly station. See the Navigo Liberté+ fare page

, with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at the L14 Orly station. See the Navigo Liberté+ fare page RER/train lines in Île-de-France , with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at the RER B Aéroport-Charles de Gaulle 1 and Aéroport-Charles de Gaulle 2 TGV station (excluding Orlyval).

, with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at the RER B Aéroport-Charles de Gaulle 1 and Aéroport-Charles de Gaulle 2 TGV station (excluding Orlyval). Bus lines , under agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable.

, under agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable. The RoissyBus line , with a specific airport fare.

, with a specific airport fare. The tram lines and Tzen .

. The Montmartre funicular .

. The C1 Cable

Ease of use

Avoid queues at points of sale and vending machines.

The only thing to do is to take out a Navigo Liberté + contract at an agency or on the Île-de-France Mobilités website. Once subscribed, you no longer have to anticipate your journeys.

A great price and free connections

Prices :

€1.99 for a metro/train/RER journey

€1.60 for a bus/tram ride

See the details of the rates

Free connections under certain conditions :

If you make a bus/tram/Noctilien journey before or after an RER/Metro journey, within 1h30, only the RER/Metro journey will be charged (excluding express tram). If you take a bus within 1h30 before or after an RER/train, another bus/tram/Noctilien or a bus journey.

Examples :

Bus -> Metro -> Bus :

You take a bus at 8 a.m. and then the metro at 8:20 a.m. When you get out of the metro, you take another bus at 8:45 a.m. -> You took the bus before and after the metro, so you have two free connections. You only pay the price of one ride. Round trip by bus :

You take the bus at 10 a.m. to go shopping. At 11:05 a.m., you take a bus on the same line, in the other direction -> You have made a round trip. You pay for two trips. Metro -> Tram -> Metro: You take the metro at 4:30 pm to reach a tram station. You get on the tram at 4:45 pm. You take a second metro at 5:30 p.m. -> You took the tram after the metro, so you benefit from free transfers. When you have validated in the second metro, you have started a new journey. So you pay for two trips.



The total amount of your journeys is limited to the price of the Navigo Jour, except for journeys in the airport area, and RoissyBus. See the details of the rates

Maximum time allowed for a single trip