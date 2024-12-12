You are the holder of a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass and you wish to travel outside the zones of your pass.

For a one-off need, you have the option of buying a Navigo Day pass in addition to your Navigo Month or Week pass.

For the Navigo Month pass, your Navigo pass is dezoned on weekends, public holidays, during the short holidays in zone C and from mid-July to mid-August.

For regular use, you have the option of changing the zone on your pass. This action can be carried out at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk.

The change of zones is possible as soon as the pass is purchased and: - until the 19th of the month of validity for the Navigo Month pass, - until the Thursday of the week of validity for the Navigo Week pass.

Changing zones is only possible if you wish to change to a pass with a price higher than or equal to the one charged on your Navigo pass.

For more details on purchasing your Navigo Week or Month pass from your mobile app, go to the FAQ of the Phone Transport tickets Purchase Service, available here.

It is available at full or reduced rates for beneficiaries of the Solidarité transport discount. It does not exist in a notebook.