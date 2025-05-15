In the event of a proven malfunction, your Navigo Annual pass will be immediately replaced at all the carriers' ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Service Desks. Replacement is free of charge, unless it turns out that the malfunction is due to the user's failure to comply with the precautions for use set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Annual pass. Replacement requires the return of the defective pass.