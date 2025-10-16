Where can I get a Navigo Annual pass? At what price?

The Navigo Annual pass is issued free of charge when subscribing to the Navigo Annual pass (excluding the booking fees):

  • online, from your Personal Space: the pass is then either sent to your home within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) or made available at a carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office (3 working days after the order is placed on presentation of proof of identity);
  • at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk: the pass is then obtained immediately on presentation of proof of identity.

