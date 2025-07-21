Reporting loss or theft, and obtaining a new pass

If you have lost or had your Navigo imagine R pass stolen, you can:

go directly to the carriers' sales agency, to RATP points of sale or to the Navigo SNCF Services Counters.

A new Navigo imagine R pass will be given to you immediately.

The holder of the Navigo imagine R pass will have to present proof of identity. A third party on behalf of the holder of the Navigo imagine R pass must present his or her proof of identity and that of the holder of the Navigo imagine R pass, as well as a power of attorney signed by the latter;

Your new Navigo imagine R pass will be returned to you within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays);

"My Navigo">> Select the pass concerned >> in the "A problem with my transport pass?" section at the bottom of the page, click on "Loss or theft".

Your Navigo imagine R pass will be deactivated immediately.

The new pass will, according to your choice, either be sent by post within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) or made available immediately at a Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Desks on presentation of proof of identity.

Price of a new pass

In the event of loss or theft, the Navigo imagine R pass will be replaced, with replacement fees applied.

Replacement is free of charge in the case of racketeering or aggravated theft, upon presentation of a copy of the receipt of the complaint to the police or gendarmerie.

If your contract is debited, the fees will be automatically deducted from your bank account.

Good to know

If you have found your Navigo imagine R pass that has been declared lost or stolen, you can ask the imagine R Agency to reimburse the costs of remanufacturing and the tickets acquired within 10 days by post. The request for reimbursement of remanufacturing costs must be accompanied by the Navigo imagine R pass found within this 10-day period.