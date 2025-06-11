How do I check my tickets on my Navigo imagine R pass?
It is possible to consult the content of your Navigo imagine R pass:
- on your phone from the Ile-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers. Find all the details in the section How do I consult and recharge a Navigo pass with my phone? ;
- on vending machines at RATP stations or Transilien SNCF stations;
- in the ticket offices, points of sale and sales agencies of the RATP and Transilien SNCF carriers.
- from approved local traders.