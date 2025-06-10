In the event of a proven malfunction, your Navigo imagine R pass is immediately replaced.

Replacement is carried out at all carrier ticket offices, RATP points of sale and Navigo SNCF Service Desks.

Replacement is free of charge, unless it turns out that the malfunction is due to the user's failure to comply with the precautions for use set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the imagine R Junior, imagine R Scolaire and imagine R Student packages.

Replacement requires the return of the defective pass.