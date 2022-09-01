General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the imagine R Student annual package

General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use 2022 - 2023

The conclusion of a subscription and the use of an annual package imagined by R Etudiant presupposes knowledge of and constitutes full, complete and unreserved acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use by the Account Holder and the Payer if it is distinct from the Account Holder. The Payer, if different from the Account Holder, undertakes to communicate these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use to the Account Holder, and to inform him or her of his or her obligations.

The imagine R Student package created by Île-de-France Mobilités, is managed by the GIE Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "GIE Comutitres" or "Agence imagine R" in its name and on behalf of the carriers RATP, SNCF Voyageurs, Optile (agent of the private operators) and any carrier that has obtained a public service delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités, hereinafter referred to as the "Carriers"

The annual imagine R Student pass is loaded onto a nominative Navigo imagine R pass, which is strictly personal and non-transferable. The Navigo imagine R pass is the property of Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Mobility Organising Authority) and the Carriers.

The name "Holder" indicates by name the person whose photo and identity appear on the Navigo imagine R pass. The name "Payeur" indicates the natural person who pays the lump sum.

The "jegeremacartenavigo" website refers to the jegeremacartenavigo.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, managed by the GIE Comutitres and which is accessible via the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, managed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Article 1 - Presentation and use of the imagine R Student package

1-1 Usable within the framework of the Ile-de-France fares, the imagine R Étudiant annual pass allows you to travel on the regular public transport lines of the Carriers including Orlybus, Roissybus, the Noctilien and Filéo night buses as well as certain local services and Transport on demand, TER or Intercités trains (except reservation required) in 2nd class. The courses must be entirely carried out in Île-de-France. It is not valid on Orlyval, the TGV, or on public transport lines that do not apply the Ile-de-France fare. It cannot be supplemented or used as a supplement to an SNCF Voyageurs season ticket or a train ticket.

1-2 It is reserved for students residing in Île-de-France, under the age of 26 on 1 September 2022 and following an initial training course of at least 350 theoretical hours in a higher education institution or providing post-secondary education, apprenticeship training, listed by the Ministry of National Education.

Pupils on professionalisation contracts are excluded.

1-3 All communications (letters, e-mails, SMS or telephone calls) are addressed to the Payer of the package. The email addresses of Data Controllers under the age of 15 are not collected, they will not be contacted. The Navigo imagine R pass or the top-up email is sent to the Cardholder or the Payer according to the choice expressed at the time of subscription.

Article 2 - Subscription to the imagine R Student package

2-1 The imagine R Student package can be subscribed to:

- By internet, from the Payor's personal space on the jegeremacartenavigo website (with the exception of contracts financed by a third-party payer or paid by cheque)

- By post for the package financed by a third-party payer (associations, local authorities, etc.) or paid by cheque: the form duly completed and accompanied by all the necessary documents must be sent to the imagine R Agency. The subscription form can be collected from the Carriers' sales agencies, RATP counters, or Navigo SNCF Service Desks listed on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contacts/forfait-imagine-r to the question "Where can I find a paper form?"

2-2 All new subscriptions must be accompanied by a recent passport photo (frontal, bareheaded, neutral background, 35x41, unused, not scanned, not photocopied), the means of payment, the acceptance of these T&Cs as well as a 2022-2023 registration or school certificate (written in French) stamped and/or signed, or a photocopy of the 2022-2023 student card (both sides) without handwritten mention. Trades student cards and/or certificates from previous years are not accepted.

- For online subscriptions, after completing the online form and sending all the necessary documents (see above), the Payer must electronically sign the documents relating to the subscription of the contract.

- For subscriptions by post, the duly completed and signed form must be sent to the imagine R Agency.

2-3 Insofar as the application is complete, a maximum period of 21 days is to be expected between the date of receipt of the application for subscription by the Agency imagine R and:

- the date of dispatch of the letter for a paper subscription (as evidenced by the postmark),

- the date on which the subscription acceptance email was sent to the Payer for an online subscription.

No ticket purchased for travel during this 21-day period will be refunded.

2-4 A letter, or an e-mail if the subscription was made online, is sent to the Payer and the file is put on hold in the following cases:

- in the absence of a photo or proof (certificate of registration, pre-registration of schooling, 2022-2023 student card, enrolment notice, enrolment agreement, certificate of start of the school year, certificate of enrolment, certificate of pre-registration, certificate of affiliation to the student social security scheme, proof of payment of tuition, etc.), or a document necessary for payment when subscribing by post (bank details, signed or cheque)

- when the establishment is not informed,

- when the type of training followed or the type of work-study contract is not specified on the registration or schooling certificate.

Upon receipt of the missing elements by the imagine R Agency, the subscription application is considered complete. A processing time of up to 21 days applies from this date.

When the Agency imagines R validates a subscription request in the last 16 days of the current month M for a choice of the start of validity in month M, the Agency postpones this validity to month M+1.

No ticket purchased for travel during this period will be refunded.

Agence imagine R reserves the right to request additional supporting documents in order to verify the declarations of the Account Holder and/or the Payor. At any time, the imagine R Agency may ask the Payer to provide proof of 2022/2023 schooling for the Holder written in French (the trade student card and/or certificates from previous years are not accepted). If the proof of schooling is not returned within one month of the application being sent by the imagine R Agency, the latter will consider that the Holder is not entitled to the imagine R package and may automatically terminate his contract and will prohibit him from subscribing to a new imagine R package for a period of 3 years.

2-5 The Payer must inform the imagine R Agency by post or e-mail of any change in the situation concerning the postal address, the institution attended or the loss of student status of the Holder, within one month of the change.

2-6 The package is subscribed for a period of 12 months. It can start at the student's choice, for the same price, on 1 September, 1 October, 1 November, 1 December 2022 or 1 January 2023. For any subscription between January 1 and April 30, 2023, the package will be due from January 1, 2023. No subscription requests for the 2022-2023 year will be accepted after April 30, 2023. The renewal of the contract can start at the earliest on the 1st day following the end of the validity of the current contract. The Account Holder may therefore not have two contracts for the same period.

2-7 The Account Holder may consult, from the Payer's personal space on the jegeremacartenavigo website, the status of the processing of their package application.

2-8 For the first year of subscription, the pass is loaded onto a Navigo imagine R pass containing the holder's surname, first name and photo. At the end of the school year, the Navigo imagine R pass must be kept and loaded with the new pass for the next subscription. At the time of renewal, and before recharging the pass, if the Cardholder no longer has their Navigo imagine R pass, there will be a charge for the production of a new pass (€8 including tax, non-refundable before reloading the pass, otherwise €23).

2-9 When renewing the pass, the Cardholder or the Payor, depending on the choice expressed on the form, receives a letter, an SMS or an e-mail, inviting them to reload the Navigo imagine R pass. If the Cardholder tops up their Navigo imagine R pass after the start of the pass's validity, no ticket purchased before the date of recharging will be refunded.

2-10 In the event of non-receipt of the letter/e-mail/SMS relating to the top-up of the package (renewal of the package), it is the responsibility of the Account Holder to inquire about the follow-up of the processing of their request (information available on the payer's personal space or by telephone). No refund of transport tickets purchased while waiting for this letter/e-mail/SMS will be made.

2-11 Beyond the 21-day period (cf. art. 2-1), the non-receipt of the Navigo imagine R pass may be declared at the Carriers' commercial agencies, certain RATP counters, at the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office (1) (the pass is issued immediately), on the Internet, on the jegeremacartenavigo website by connecting to your personal space, or by post to the imagine R Agency (a new period of 10 days, excluding weekends and public holidays is to be expected for postal delivery). No ticket purchased to travel during this new period will be refunded.

2-12 No refunds will be made in the event of a social movement by the Carriers other than those provided for by the Transport Code (Articles L.1222-11 et seq.).

Article 3 - Payment of the imagine R Student package

3-1 The Payer must be an adult or emancipated minor (proof must be provided).

3-2 A Payor can support multiple imagine R packages.

3-3 The Payer may be different from the Navigo imagine R pass holder.

3-4 The price of the package, including an administrative fee (€8 including tax, non-refundable), is set for the school year. It is payable either in cash in a single payment or by monthly direct debit in 9 (nine) instalments. No cash payments are allowed.

3-5 Regardless of the date of subscription, the price of the package is due in full. In the event of a subscription after the start date of validity of the package (cf. art. 2-4), it will not be possible to refund the months already elapsed between the date of the start of validity of the package and the date of confirmation of the subscription. No transport ticket will be reimbursed if it was acquired before the subscription application registered by the imagine R agency.

3-6 In the event of a temporary interruption of schooling (illness, hospitalization, accident, etc.), no refund will be made.

3-7 No suspension is possible, only termination allows the direct debits to be interrupted (cf. Art. 6)

3-8 Imagine R package paid in cash:

- By internet: it is payable by credit card.

- By mail: it is payable by bank cheque or cashier's cheque. A single cheque must accompany each subscription application. It will be cashed upon receipt.

3-9 Imagine R flat rate paid by direct debits:

3.9.1 Regardless of the method of subscription (mail or internet), the SEPA direct debit mandate must be duly completed and signed (electronic signature via the internet). In the event of a subscription by post, a matching Bank Identity Statement (RIB) must also be attached to the shipment.

3.9.2 Upon confirmation of the subscription, the Payer receives information (letter for subscription, by post or when validating the payment for online subscription) indicating the amount of the sums that will be debited from the bank account. This information is also available on the pass certificate, accessible at any time on the jegeremacartenavigo website by connecting to your personal space, by phone or by mail to the imagine R Agency, or in the Carriers' sales agencies, certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office (1). In the event of a change in the rate, the Payer will receive a written communication indicating the updated amount of the sums debited.

3.9.3 Direct debits are made on the basis of 9 direct debits made from the first month of validity of the package, at the beginning of the month (no earlier than the 5th). Their amount corresponds to 1/9th of the annual value of the package. The application fee is added to the 1st direct debit.

3.9.4 In the event of late subscription, the sums due in respect of the ticket for the months already elapsed between the date of subscription of the package and the 1st day of validity are added to the 1st direct debit.

3.9.5 The Payer wishing to change the banking institution or account to be debited must report this, so that there can be no break in the rhythm of direct debits:

- either by internet, on the Jegeremacartenavigo website by connecting to their personal space, by entering their new bank details directly,

- either by providing a new paper bank details at a commercial branch of the Carriers, certain RATP counters, at the Navigo SNCF Services counter (1) or by mail to the imagine R agency (cf. art. 8).

3.9.6 The change of payer or the change of payment method can be made at a commercial agency of the Carriers, certain RATP counters, at the Navigo SNCF Services counter (1) or by mail to the imagine R Agency.

When the Payer changes, the new Payer fills out a new SEPA Direct Debit Mandate and provides a bank account details corresponding to the new bank details, so that there can be no break in the frequency of direct debits.

3.9.7 The revocation of the Direct Debit Mandate shall be effected only by letter to the imagine R Agency.

Any request for revocation of the SEPA Direct Debit Mandate must be accompanied by the designation of another valid payment method or payer.

3.9.8 The costs of bank rejections applied by the imagine R Agency (excluding technical incidents not attributable to the Payer) are the responsibility of the Payer and are included in the amount of the unpaid amount. Any unpaid amount is added to the amount of the next direct debit.

Article 4 - Conditions of use of the Navigo imagine R pass

4-1 The Holder of a Navigo imagine R pass loaded with a Navigo imagine R Student pass must compulsorily and systematically validate it at the Carriers' control devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, under penalty of having to pay a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

4-2 In the event of forgetting their Navigo imagine R pass to travel, the Cardholder must purchase transport tickets. These will not be refunded.

4-3 During the checks, the Holder's Navigo imagine R pass, previously validated, must be presented, under penalty of having to pay a lump sum compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services. In case of doubt about the identity of the Navigo imagine R pass holder, proof of identity may be requested.

4-4 The Navigo imagine R pass has a microprocessor chip and a radio antenna whose proper functioning depends on a few basic precautions of use that the Holder undertakes to respect. In particular, the Navigo imagine R pass must not be subjected to twisting, bending, cutting, high or low temperatures, electromagnetic effects, high humidity levels and any other treatment that is manifestly inappropriate for the proper functioning of the Navigo imagine R pass. It is strongly recommended to keep the Navigo imagine R pass in a protective case.

4-5 In the event of a proven malfunction of the Navigo imagine R pass:

- it is immediately replaced free of charge in the Carriers' sales offices, certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office (1).

- in the other Carriers' Counters:

• If the chip of the Navigo imagine R pass is legible, the Cardholder receives a breakdown coupon valid for 15 days and a temporary pass in exchange for their Navigo imagine R pass. To obtain a new Navigo imagine R pass, the Holder must then go to a Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services counter (1) where it will be given to him in exchange for the breakdown coupon and the provisional pass previously received.

• If the chip on the Navigo imagine R pass is not legible, the Cardholder will be asked to purchase refundable tickets within a limit of 15 days upon written request addressed to the imagine R Agency.

- the Payer can also request a replacement by mail by sending the Imagine R Agency the deterioration slip obtained at the ticket office in exchange for the Navigo imagine R pass. The form completed and sent by the Payer within 48 hours will allow him/her to receive the new Navigo imagine R pass at the Holder's or the Payor's home according to the choice expressed on the form, within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) following receipt of the form by the imagine R Agency (as evidenced by the postmark). Unless there is a malfunction attributable to the imagine R Agency, no ticket can be reimbursed beyond 15 days.

4-6 In the event of deliberate damage to the Navigo imagine R pass (scraped or perforated pass in particular), the pass will only be replaced once. In this case, a non-refundable replacement fee of €23 including VAT will be applied. In the event of a 2nd deliberate deterioration of the pass, the contract may be terminated by the Agency imagine R in accordance with Article 6.

4-7 Any fraudulent use of the Navigo imagine R pass (falsification, counterfeiting, use of the pass by a third party) found during an inspection will result in the immediate withdrawal of the Navigo imagine R pass, the termination of the pass, and may give rise to legal proceedings. This sanction applies to the fraudster(s) and his/her accomplices.

4-8 Any irregular use of the Navigo imagine R pass (lack of a valid pass, non-validation of the pass on the Carriers' validation devices in particular) found during an inspection will result in the payment of a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

Article 5 - Loss or theft

5-1 In the event of loss or theft, the Navigo imagine R pass will only be replaced once with the application of a non-refundable replacement fee of €23 including VAT (on presentation of proof of identity) except in the case of racketeering or aggravated theft. In the latter case, the remaking of the pass is free of charge, on presentation of a copy of the receipt of the complaint to the police or gendarmerie. In the event of a 2nd loss or theft of the pass, the contract may be terminated by the Agency imagine R in accordance with Article 6.

The request for a replacement of the Navigo imagine R pass can be made:

- either at the Carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services counter (1). The new pass is issued immediately;

- or via the Internet, on the jegeremacartenavigo website, by connecting to your personal space. The pass can be sent by post or made available at a Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1);

- or by telephone with the imagine R Agency.

In the latter two cases, the new pass will be sent by post within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) from the date of the application and only the transport tickets purchased for travel between the date of receipt of the loss/theft declaration by the imagine R Agency and up to 2 days after the date of dispatch of the new replacement Navigo imagine R pass (postmark making faith). The refund request is made by free mail addressed to the imagine R Agency and must be accompanied by the original tickets purchased while waiting for receipt of the new pass.

5-2 For direct debit payments, the remanufacturing fee is added to the next direct debit. For cash payments, payment can be made by credit card (Visa, Eurocard, Mastercard, Electron, Maestro), bank check.

5-3 The old Navigo imagine R pass is put in opposition. It can no longer be used on Carrier networks.

5-4 Any Navigo imagine R pass found must be handed in at a Carriers' sales agency, a RATP counter or a Navigo SNCF Services ticket office (1).

Article 6 - Termination of the contract

6-1 Only the Payer may request the termination of the contract by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt (LRAR) addressed to the Agency, imagine R. The termination takes effect from the first day of the month following receipt of the complete application. It is final for the current school year and is only authorized for the following reasons:

- interruption of schooling until the end of the school year (cessation of attendance, long illness, accident). A certificate must be provided;

- internship of more than 2 months carried out outside Île-de-France (only for students enrolled in an institution located in Île-de-France at the time of subscription). Proof must be provided;

- moving outside the Île-de-France region. Proof of the new address must be provided;

- death of the Holder. A death certificate must be provided;

- benefit of the Solidarity Transport Pricing.

The supporting documents provided must be written in French.

The contract may be terminated without reason:

- If the cancellation occurs before the start of the validity of the package, only the €8 application fee is charged to the payer.

- During the first month following the date of subscription, if the cancellation occurs after the start of the validity of the package, the €8 application fee and a monthly payment are invoiced to the Payer.

No cancellation can be accepted during the last 3 months of validity of the package, which cannot give rise to a refund.

6-2 The contract may, without prejudice to any damages and interest or any legal action, be terminated by operation of law by the Imagine R Agency in the event of:

- two successive unpaid bills;

- fraud established at the time of subscription: false declaration, falsification of supporting documents, contract not paid in full. In this case, the cancellation will not give rise to any refund and the Account Holder and/or the Payer may be ordered to pay damages corresponding to the price of the Navigo imagine R pass;

- fraud established in the use of the Imagine R ticket described in Articles 4-6 and 4-7;

- 2nd loss or theft or deliberate damage to the Navigo imagine R pass;

- non-compliance with Article 2-3 (in particular the loss of student status to be communicated within one month).

6-3 Every month started is due.

- For direct debit payments, these are automatically stopped;

- for cash payments: if the Payer's account is in credit and the termination is authorised on the grounds set out in Article 6-1, the Agency imagines R to reimburse the overpayment on the basis of 1/9th of the price of the package; if the Payer's account is in debt, the termination does not take effect until the 1st of the following month after payment of the sums due.

The application fees are not refunded.

6-4 The Agency imagines R signifies the termination by means of a letter addressed to the last known address of the Payer.

6-5 Agence imagine R reserves the right to refuse any new subscription:

- to a Cardholder whose contract has already been terminated for established fraud or use of the ticket by a third party. This refusal may be made for a period of 3 years from the date of termination, with regard to the fraudster and any accomplices;

- to a Payer whose contract has already been terminated for late or non-payment. This refusal may be made for a period of 1 year from the date of termination.

6-6 Pursuant to Article L221-2 of the Consumer Code, subscribing to the imagine R package is not subject to the application of the existing right of withdrawal for distance selling.

Article 7 - Liability of the Payer and the Account Holder

These Terms and Conditions are binding on both the Payer and the Account Holder, it being understood that the Payer is solely responsible for the terms and conditions relating to payment.

The General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are systematically delivered on the back of the customer's copy of the contract signed at the time of subscription by post. They are also accessible at any time on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, in the "Prices" section.

Article 8 - Miscellaneous provisions

Agence imagine R can be contacted by e-mail ([email protected]), via the contact form accessible on the personal space of the jegeremacartenavigo website, by telephone (09 69 39 22 22 – non-surcharged call), and by post (Agence imagine R – 95905 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex 9).

Article 9 - Information relating to personal data

As part of the imagine R Etudiant package, the personal data of the Data Controller and the Payer is processed by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy:

- GIE Comutitres processes personal data in the context of subscribing to the annual imagine R Etudiant package as well as its management, commercial prospecting, prevention and management of unpaid bills, theft and loss of transport tickets, carrying out statistical analyses and the fight against fraud.

- Île-de-France Mobilités processes personal data for institutional and commercial communication purposes;

- The Carriers process personal data in order to manage sales on vending machines, controls, management of validation data as well as for communication and prospecting purposes;

9-1 Processing for which GIE Comutitres is responsible for processing

What data is collected?

Information relating to the Account Holder and the Payer allowing them to be identified is referred to as "data" in the texts below.

The data collected in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

- Identity data

- Family, economic and financial situation

- Data relating to payment methods

- Data relating to the payment of invoices

- Health data

Why is the data collected?

The data collected is subject to automated processing, for which GIE Comutitres is the Data Controller, and the purposes of which are:

- The management of the Annual Package imagines R Etudiant

- Commercial prospecting

- Carrying out statistical analyses

- Management of theft and loss of transport tickets

- Carrying out satisfaction surveys

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing unpaid invoices and combating fraud may result in a rejection of the transaction or termination of the contract.

Why is the collection and processing of this data lawful?

In accordance with Article 6.1 of EU Regulation 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 on the protection of personal data (GDPR) and Law No. 78-17 of 6 January 1978 on information technology, files and freedoms, the collection and processing of this data is possible within the framework of the performance of the contract or with the consent of the Payer, as well as the Data Controller and his/her legal representative where applicable.

How long does GIE COMUTITRES keep this data?

GIE COMUTITRES keeps the customer's data during the performance of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

Who can have access to this data?

The data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, the GIE Comutitres, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in the Ile-de-France region, members of the GIE Comutitres, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutions, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in the Ile-de-France region.

Data transfer outside the European Union

The data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder may be communicated for management purposes to a subcontractor located in a third country that is not a member of the European Union (Côte d'Ivoire and/or Madagascar).

In this regard, only data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details, economic and financial information and the contract, will be transferred.

These data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission and have been authorised by the CNIL (CNIL Decisions DF2011-535 and DF-2012-724).

9-2 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

In order to send institutional and/or commercial communications to Payers, Île-de-France Mobilités is required to collect and process their identification data.

This processing is based on the legitimate interest of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of non-commercial communications and on the consent of the Payer, as well as the Data Controller and his legal representative where applicable for the sending of commercial communications.

For these purposes, their data is kept for the legal period in force. You can object or withdraw your consent at any time.

As part of this processing, the data of the Data Controller and the Payer are shared with the GIE Comutitres.

9-3 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

Carriers process personal data for the following purposes:

- the management of validation data in compliance with the CNIL deliberations in this area;

- the control of tickets and fines;

- commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

- Management of customer complaints related to the use of the carrier network

To these ends, carriers are required to collect and process identification, financial or banking data.

This processing is carried out in the context of the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (control and fines), the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services).

For these purposes, the data of the Account Holder and the Payer are kept for the legal periods in force.

As part of this processing, the data is only shared with the GIE Comutitres and its subcontractors and Île-de-France Mobilités in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer. Only the data strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses are communicated.

9-4 What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their data and how can they be exercised?

The Account Holder and the Payer each have:

● a right of access;

● a right to rectification;

● a right to erasure;

● a right to restriction of processing;

● a right to portability;

● a right to object;

● the right to define advance directives relating to the fate of one's data after one's death;

● the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request accompanied by the right(s) concerned, their surname/first name/contact details to which they wish to receive a response, their customer number, and proof of identity.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

• Processing for which GIE Comutitres is the data controller: contact the Data Protection Officer at 21 Boulevard Haussmann 75009 Paris – or at the email address: [email protected]

Or to the Navigo Agency by post: Agence imagine R – 95905 Cergy Pontoise – Cedex 09 or to the email address: [email protected]

• Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller: at the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris

Or to the email address [email protected]

• Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites

Or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – Tour de Lyon LT73 – 185, rue de Bercy – 75012 Paris or to the email address: [email protected]

Or to the SNCF postal address: DPO - Performance Department - Legal and Compliance Department - WILSON Campus – 9 rue Jean Philippe Rameau CS20012 – 93212 Saint Denis

Or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO Optile – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult must be provided.

Article 10 - Mediation

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the websites of the Carriers, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

Article 11 - Application of the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers may be required to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use.

In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of the Account Holders and Payers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, on all websites where this product is offered, including in particular www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, www.optile.com, www.ratp.fr, www.transilien.com and by e-mail communication to the Account Holder and Payor.

As soon as the Navigo imagine R pass no longer contains a Navigo imagine R Student pass but another pass, the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the pass in question apply and the provisions of this document no longer apply.

(1) List of sales agencies, RATP club counters and Navigo SNCF Service Desks available on the websites www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, www.optile.com, www.ratp.fr, www.transilien.com or by telephone with the imagine R Agency (cf. art. 8)