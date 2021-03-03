When you order your Navigo pass online, a maximum period of 21 days between the date of receipt of the order by the Navigo Agency and the date of dispatch of the Navigo pass to the holder (as evidenced by the postmark), is announced for the receipt of your Navigo pass.



If you buy tickets during this period, they will not be refunded.

If, however, after this 21-day period following receipt of your valid file, you have not received your Navigo pass and you are required to buy transport tickets, you may be reimbursed in accordance with the T&Cs in force.