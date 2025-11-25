If you notice a malfunction of your Navigo Pass, you can go to the

, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk to have your Navigo pass checked. In the event of a proven malfunction, a new Navigo pass will be given to you immediately, on presentation of an identity document, and in exchange for the defective Navigo pass. At a RATP or SNCF ticket office : in the event of a proven malfunction, a breakdown coupon accompanied by a temporary card will be given to you in exchange for the defective Navigo pass. You will then have to go to the carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Counter where your new pass will be given to you free of charge in exchange for the breakdown coupon and the provisional card previously received.

: you also have the option of ordering your new Navigo pass and obtaining it within 3 days at the RATP ticket office of your choice. By post: to do this, you must pick up a deterioration slip at a carriers' counter. A breakdown coupon accompanied by a personalised temporary card will be given to you in exchange for the defective Navigo Pass. You must complete and send the form within 48 hours to:

NAVIGO AGENCY

TSA 84452

77213 AVON CEDEX

Upon receipt of the form by the Navigo Agency, a new pass will be sent to you within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays). Unless there is a malfunction attributable to the Navigo Agency, no ticket can be reimbursed beyond this period.

GOOD TO KNOW

If you are unable to travel, a third party can come with your Navigo Pass, your power of attorney, your identity card and theirs. The exchange of the Navigo Pass is free of charge unless it turns out that the deterioration is due to the holder.