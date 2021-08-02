If the installation fails, make sure you have:

A good network connection (3G/4G) and internet access (3G/4G or WIFI),

A compatible phone and/or telecom operator.

If in doubt, you can resume the installation process from the Contact Us section or Customer Service/About the purchase [...]/I am having problems with the installation after authenticating yourself on Navigo Connect. The app checks your equipment and guides you step by step. If the problem persists, an error message will indicate the problem you are experiencing: a non-NFC SIM card or a phone that is not compatible with the service. If you have not been able to install the ticket purchase and loading service in your phone, you can probably use your phone as an automatic machine to consult and recharge your Navigo pass.