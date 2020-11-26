FAQ:
First Getting Started
- How do I know if my phone is compatible with the service of buying and loading tickets into the phone?
- How to buy transport tickets from my phone with the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- How do I register my credit card for my next purchases?
- How do I check the tickets on my phone or smartwatch?
- Why allow call management?
- How to install the service for buying and loading tickets in an Android phone?
- I can't install the service for buying and loading tickets in an Android phone
- Why is an installation step required on first use?
- What to do if the installation fails?
- How do I validate with my Android phone or Samsung Galaxy Watch?
- How do I buy an Onboard Access Ticket with my phone to travel by bus?