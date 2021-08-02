To be able to load the tickets into your phone and store them securely, a specific installation step is required and there are prerequisites on the phone.

Review the prerequisites for using the service.

To find out if your phone is compatible with the service of buying and loading tickets into the phone, the easiest way is to try using the service. During the installation of the service, the app guides you and displays information in case your phone and/or SIM card is not compatible. If the application indicates that your SIM card is not compatible while your telecom operator is ORANGE or SOSH, you can contact them and ask them for an NFC SIM card.

In the event that your SIM card or phone is not compatible to load tickets into the phone, you can probably use your phone to consult and recharge your Navigo pass

If you have already used the service and you receive a message that your phone is incompatible without changing hardware, you may need to clear the data in the contactless Ticket app to access the service again.