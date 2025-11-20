The Boarding Ticket by SMS is sold exclusively individually. To buy it, all you have to do is send by SMS:

for lines served by RATP, the keyword "BUS" next to the number of the bus line to be taken at the short number 93100 (example: BUS63, BUS24, etc.). The line number is displayed on the bus;

for lines of the OPTILE network, the code with the short number 93100. This code is displayed at the bus stop or in the vehicle. You can also click here to view the list of codes.

For more information, you can consult this page.

It is also possible, on certain bus lines only, to pay by credit card.