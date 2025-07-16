How to buy transport tickets from my phone with the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Go to the "Purchase" tab of the Île-de-France Mobilités application ;
- Choose:
- the "on my Navigo pass" option if you want to buy your tickets and then load them onto your Navigo pass;
- the "on my phone" option (check the compatibility of your phone) if you want to store your transport tickets on your phone and validate with it.
- Select your ticket, and if necessary the date, the zones, the quantity.
Please note:
You must have a credit card for payment and enter an email address to which the proof of purchase will be sent to you. This address is pre-filled if you are logged in to Navigo Connect. If you have Samsung Pay or Apple Pay, you can use this payment method.