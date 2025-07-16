Go to the "Purchase" tab of the Île-de-France Mobilités application ; Choose:

- the "on my Navigo pass" option if you want to buy your tickets and then load them onto your Navigo pass;

- the "on my phone" option (check the compatibility of your phone) if you want to store your transport tickets on your phone and validate with it. Select your ticket, and if necessary the date, the zones, the quantity.

Please note:

You must have a credit card for payment and enter an email address to which the proof of purchase will be sent to you. This address is pre-filled if you are logged in to Navigo Connect. If you have Samsung Pay or Apple Pay, you can use this payment method.