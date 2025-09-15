Your situation allows the other members of your household to benefit from Transport Solidarity.

The procedures are carried out at the time of the first application, or after you have had your right.

Each beneficiary must have a Navigo pass. Apply for a Navigo pass.

The beneficiaries must appear on the supporting documents provided.

You can add up to 12 rights holders.

Check the eligibility rules for members of your household.

On the 1st application

When you complete your procedure online or by mail

Fill in the personal information and Navigo card number of the beneficiaries

Once your entitlement has been validated, you will need to inform your beneficiaries of their entitlement.

They will also have to charge the right on their Navigo pass to buy the tickets at a reduced rate.

Pending rights

After your application has been issued and accepted, you can always add new beneficiaries: