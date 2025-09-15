How do I add a beneficiary?
Your situation allows the other members of your household to benefit from Transport Solidarity.
- The procedures are carried out at the time of the first application, or after you have had your right.
- Each beneficiary must have a Navigo pass. Apply for a Navigo pass.
- The beneficiaries must appear on the supporting documents provided.
- You can add up to 12 rights holders.
- Check the eligibility rules for members of your household.
On the 1st application
When you complete your procedure online or by mail
- Fill in the personal information and Navigo card number of the beneficiaries
Once your entitlement has been validated, you will need to inform your beneficiaries of their entitlement.
- They will also have to charge the right on their Navigo pass to buy the tickets at a reduced rate.
Pending rights
After your application has been issued and accepted, you can always add new beneficiaries:
- Online: log in to your space on the Solidarité Transport website, then click on "I add a member of my household" and fill in the forms.
- By phone: call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures for you free of charge.
Supporting documents must be sent by post.