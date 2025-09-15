How do I add a beneficiary?

Updated on Sep 15 2025

Your situation allows the other members of your household to benefit from Transport Solidarity.

On the 1st application

When you complete your procedure online or by mail

  • Fill in the personal information and Navigo card number of the beneficiaries

Once your entitlement has been validated, you will need to inform your beneficiaries of their entitlement.

  • They will also have to charge the right on their Navigo pass to buy the tickets at a reduced rate.

Pending rights

After your application has been issued and accepted, you can always add new beneficiaries:

  • Online: log in to your space on the Solidarité Transport website, then click on "I add a member of my household" and fill in the forms.
  • By phone: call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures for you free of charge.
    Supporting documents must be sent by post.