This operation of loading the pass is mandatory.

It allows you to write in the chip of the Navigo pass the right to travel for free or the right to benefit from discounts when buying transport tickets.

If you don't:

You will not be able to buy discounted passes on Navigo

You will not be able to justify your discount if you have purchased a magnetic ticket at a reduced rate

You will not be able to travel for free if you have the right to free (the pass will not work at validators, even if you only take buses)

Find out how to load your right onto your Navigo pass.