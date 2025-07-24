From the moment the Agence Solidarité Transport has accepted your request, you must wait 48 hours before you can load the rights on your Navigo pass. You will also receive a confirmation letter, e-mail or SMS (depending on the contact method you have selected) informing you of the duration of your discount rights or your right to free admission.

On your phone: from the Ile-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers;

from or those of official retailers; On vending machines at RATP stations or Transilien SNCF stations;

At the ticket offices, points of sale and sales agencies of the RATP and Transilien SNCF carriers.

How do I charge my right on my phone?

Prerequisites: check if your phone allows you to recharge the right: Which phones allow you to recharge a Navigo pass?

From the Ile-de-France Mobilités app

In the "Purchase" menu.

Click on "On my Navigo pass" and then place your pass against the back of the phone to view its contents.

On iPhones, you need to click "Read My Pass" before presenting the pass at the top of the phone.

Accept the pending operation by clicking "Finalize".

How do I load my duty on the vending machines?

Bring your Navigo pass, go to an RATP or SNCF vending machine (in all train and metro stations):

Place the pass in the designated location

RATP ATMs: Choose "Top up a Navigo card", then, "Delivery of my order"

SNCF ATMs in Ile de France: Choose "Transport Solidarity Update"

Choose "Transport Solidarity Update" Follow the PLC's instructions to complete the load of the entitlement

Once the entitlement is loaded, you can: