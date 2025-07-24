The Navigo pass is sent empty, it does not contain the rights to a discount or free of charge when you receive it.

50% discount and 75% solidarity discount

After loading your Solidarity rights onto your Navigo pass, you can buy tickets or passes at reduced rates:

On the Île-de-France Mobilité application and that of partner retailers;

At the counters or at the automatic terminals.

You can buy the following tickets:

A Navigo Week pass with a 50% or 75% discount that can be loaded into the Navigo pass;

A Navigo Month pass with a 50% or 75% discount that can be loaded into the Navigo pass;

Metro-Train-RER or Bus-Tram tickets with reduced fares (50% discount). They must be accompanied by the pass loaded with reduced rights to drive in good standing.

You can subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract on pass and get 50% discount thanks to the Reduced fare profile.

Free

If you benefit from free travel, once the right to free travel has been charged, you can travel freely on the entire network in Ile de France.