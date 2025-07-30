Only the Navigo pass, personalised with your surname, first name and photo, allows you to access the Solidarity Transport Pricing.

If you already have a Navigo pass for your Navigo pass, you don't need to apply for another one, yours is suitable for Solidarité Transport pricing.

The Navigo Découverte, imagine R (for students and college students), Annual (annual subscription) or Easy passes do not allow you to charge the fees.

How do you know what medium you have?

