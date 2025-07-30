What type of Navigo pass do I need to have to benefit from the Solidarité Transport fare?
Only the Navigo pass, personalised with your surname, first name and photo, allows you to access the Solidarity Transport Pricing.
- If you already have a Navigo pass for your Navigo pass, you don't need to apply for another one, yours is suitable for Solidarité Transport pricing.
- The Navigo Découverte, imagine R (for students and college students), Annual (annual subscription) or Easy passes do not allow you to charge the fees.
How do you know what medium you have?
- Only one Navigo pass per person can be issued. How do I apply for a Navigo pass?