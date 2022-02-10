A free door-to-door transport service* has been set up by Île-de-France Mobilités for pupils and students with disabilities.

* Students are under the responsibility of their parents between home and the vehicle, on the way there and back.

The 2005 law on equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of people with disabilities establishes the principle of accessibility to all of all passenger transport for priority integration in the ordinary environment. However, depending on the disability, this integration may be difficult or even unsuitable for the child's needs. Paratransit remedies this difficulty.

A collective service, paratransit allows students to be transported in groups in vehicles of small capacity and adapted to their needs (wheelchair or ambulance facilities for example).

The schedules are adapted to those of the classes and the service is provided by specially trained drivers and small capacity vehicles adapted to the needs of the students (wheelchair or ambulance facilities for example).

