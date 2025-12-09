How can I find out about the accessibility of transport in Île-de-France?

Île-de-France Mobilités provides you with a portal dedicated to the accessibility of transport in Île-de-France.

This portal allows you to find all the information you need to prepare your trips, including:

  • Practical information to plan your accessible journeys (accessible routes, accessibility equipment and services).
  • Assistance and accompaniment during the journey.
  • Useful contacts for information and mobility assistance.
  • Specific packages and discounts.
  • Additional services (paratransit, mobility solutions).