On a route that is used regularly, we advise you to subscribe to traffic alerts to receive an email notification as soon as a disruption is known on the route. The subscription function can be accessed from the "Line" screen in the "Timetables" or "Traffic Info" section, by clicking on the button at the top right or from the stage of a route map by clicking on the button "more actions on this stage" ("...").

The subscription function from the website requires you to create an account beforehand.