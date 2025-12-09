On a line that is used regularly, we advise you to subscribe to traffic alerts to receive information as soon as a disruption is known on the line.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Go to the Traffic Information section.

Select the mode of transport and the line and/or stop.

Tap the bell at the top right of your screen.

Access the line's traffic alerts directly from the home page of the Traffic Information section.

You can customize the times and methods of reception (emails or notification)

Traffic alerts by going to the My Space > My Alerts & Notifications section.