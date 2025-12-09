How do I stop receiving traffic alerts on my lines?

Updated on Dec 09 2025

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app 

  • Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  • Go to the My Space section.
  • Go to the My Alerts and Notification page.
  • Deselect the receipt of alerts.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website 

Please note that it is necessary to be connected to a Connect account to be able to manage your favourite traffic alerts on the Île-de-France Mobilités website. 

  • Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
  • Go to the My Space section.
  • Log in to your Connect account.
  • Click on the "My Favorites" button.
  • Click on the bell and then "Unsubscribe".