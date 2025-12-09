On the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Go to the My Space section.

Go to the My Alerts and Notification page.

Deselect the receipt of alerts.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website

Please note that it is necessary to be connected to a Connect account to be able to manage your favourite traffic alerts on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.