How do I stop receiving traffic alerts on my lines?
On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Go to the My Space section.
- Go to the My Alerts and Notification page.
- Deselect the receipt of alerts.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités website
Please note that it is necessary to be connected to a Connect account to be able to manage your favourite traffic alerts on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- Go to the My Space section.
- Log in to your Connect account.
- Click on the "My Favorites" button.
- Click on the bell and then "Unsubscribe".