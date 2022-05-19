The most recent models of the Huawei and Honor brands no longer support Google Mobile Services and therefore no longer access the PlayStore on which the mobile applications that offer the ticket purchase service are published (Île-de-France Mobilités, hello RATP and SNCF Connect).

Eventually, the ticket purchase service will be compatible with Huawei Mobile Services and the Île-de-France Mobilités application will be published on AppGallery.

List of the first mobiles concerned:

- Huawei Mate 30/Pro and Huawei P40/Pro/Pro Plus/Lite/Lite 5G/Lite E, ...

- Honor 9X Pro, Honor View 30/Pro, ...