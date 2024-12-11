What are the advantages of the Navigo Liberté + contract on a phone?

With your Navigo Liberté + contract, you benefit from various advantages:

Pay-as-you-go: you only pay for the trips you make (actual consumption)

A geographical perimeter extended to the entire Île-de-France: Usable on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, Navigo Liberté + all zones allows you to travel on:

Metro lines in Île-de-France with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at the L14 Orly station. See Navigo liberté+ fare page;

RER/train lines in Île-de-France;

Bus lines that are the subject of an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable;

The OrlyBus and RoissyBus lines with a specific airport fare;

The tram and Tzen lines;

Express tram lines;

The Montmartre funicular;

Simplicity :

Avoid queues at points of sale and vending machines before travelling.

The only step to take is to take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on the Île-de-France Mobilités application (beta). Then, you no longer have to anticipate your journeys.

A great price and free connections:

You benefit from reduced fares: €1.99 for metro/train/RER journeys and €1.60 for bus/tram journeys

You benefit from free connections:

· When you take a bus/tram/Noctilien before and/or after a Metro/Tram Express/RER/train journey in Île-de-France, within 1h30, only the Metro/Tram Express/RER/train journey in Île-de-France will be charged.

· When you take a long-distance bus/Noctilien, within 2 hours, before and/or after a Tram Express/RER/train out of Paris/bus/tram/Noctilien or another long-distance bus/Noctilien journey.

EXAMPLES:

· You take a bus at 8 a.m. and then the metro at 8:20 a.m. When you get out of the metro, you take another bus at 8:45 a.m. -> You took the bus before and after the metro, so you have two free connections. You only pay the price for one trip.

· You take the bus at 10 a.m. to go shopping. At 11:05 a.m., you take a bus on the same line, in the other direction -> You have made a round trip. You pay for two trips.

· You take the metro at 4:30 pm to reach a tram station. You get on the tram at 4:45 pm. You take a second metro at 5:30 p.m. -> You took the tram after the metro, so you benefit from free transfers. When you have validated in the second metro, you have started a new journey. So you pay for two trips.

The amount of your journeys is limited to the price of the Navigo Day(excluding airport journeys).

Summary table of authorised travel times (maximum duration during which the user can travel with a single invoiced trip):

JOURNEY Bus/Tram: 1h30

JOURNEY Metro-Train-RER-Tram express: 2 hours

Can I benefit from reduced rates with my Navigo Liberté + contract on my phone?

None of the reduced rates are applicable on the Navigo Liberté + on the phone.

The term "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable to Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles: Child under 10 years old, Large Families card, disability card or a Mobility Inclusion card with the words "Blindness" or "Need for support / Blindness", ONACVG disability card with a single blue bar, 50% discount and 75% solidarity discount).

If you wish to benefit from reduced rates, you can subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract on pass by going here.

How can I track and understand my consumption?

My consumption monitoring:

From your personal Navigo Liberté + space in the Île-de-France Mobilités app (beta), you can access all your current journeys as well as the journeys to be completed.

On the home page of your personal space, click on "Track my consumption", you can then view all your journeys:

- The date and time of the trip

- The stations used

- The mode of transport of the trip: Metro, Train, RER, Bus/Tram, OrlyBus, RoissyBus, Montmartre funicular.

- The unit price of the journey and the total amount of the journeys, taking into account any daily ceilings.

- The status of the journey: reconstituted if the journey has been completed automatically by the system following a missing validation.

IMPORTANT:

Please note that the consumption monitoring is given for information ticket purposes only, based on the data available on the date of consultation. The final journeys are those included in the proof of mobility at the end of the month, which are then used to compile the invoice.

The consumption monitoring does not take into account any (after-sales service) fees and credits.

There may be a delay between the move made and the display in the application. In some exceptional cases, the journeys will only be visible from the 4th of the following month.

My consents

You can choose that your travel data (proof of mobility, consumption tracking) be visible in your application for a period of 30 or 90 days.

You can change your consent to the storage period of your journeys by going to your Île-de-France Mobilités application, in your Navigo Liberté + all zones area. Click on "My contract", then on "Data and consent" at the bottom of the page. This new value will only apply to future trips.

My overrun alerts

In your Île-de-France Mobilités app (beta), go to your Navigo Liberté + space and click on "My consumer alert". Then choose the amount of the threshold not to be exceeded.

You can choose to receive an alert notification. This will be sent when you have reached the selected threshold soon.

You can disable this feature whenever you want.

How do I view and understand my invoice?

I access my invoices

The monthly Navigo Liberté + bill is available to you each month (no earlier than the 11th of the month following the trips made) in your personal space, in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app (beta), under the "My bills" section, under the "Invoice" tab.

With each new invoice, you will receive an information e-mail.

You can download and view your last 24 invoices at any time in PDF format.

GOOD TO KNOW: If you have received a refund in the form of an immediate transfer, a credit note invoice will be available in your personal space, in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, under the heading "My invoices", tab "Invoice".

KNOWN ANOMALY: If you have received an immediate transfer following a complaint, your credit note invoice will not be visible on the "My invoices" page. But the refund will be transferred to your bank account.



I understand my monthly bill

The monthly invoice accounts for the sum of the amounts of the journeys made in the previous month.

If you have not made any trips with your phone, and have not been subject to any fees or credits, your invoice is null and void and it does not appear in the list of invoices.

KNOWN ANOMALY: In the details of the movements of your bill, there may be inconsistencies in the display of zoning and/or mode of transport, but this has no impact on the amount of your bill.

How do I obtain and understand my proof of mobility?

I can access my proof of mobility:

A Navigo Liberté + proof of mobility is available to you each month (no earlier than the 11th of the month following the trips made) in your personal space, in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, under the heading "My invoices", tab "Proof".

For each new proof of mobility, you will receive an information e-mail.

You can download and view your supporting documents in PDF format. They are available for the last 3 months maximum depending on the consent you have chosen.

I understand my proof of mobility:

The proof of mobility includes all the journeys made during the previous month. Unlike the invoice, you can find the details of each trip (date and time of the trip, fare method of the trip, date and time of each trip, type of trip, zoning, reconstituted or incomplete trip, total price excluding tax, price including VAT and applicable VAT)

If you have not made any trips with your phone, your proof of mobility does not appear in the list of supporting documents.

How do I declare a validation?

If you have not been able to validate the entry or exit of one of your journeys, you can declare a validation from your personal space in the Île-de-France Mobilités application, under the heading "Declare a validation".

Then follow the three steps:

1. Choose an entry or exit validation and the mode of transport concerned from the following list: RER / Transilien or metro (it is not possible to declare a bus or tram validation).

2. Specify the day and time of the validation.

3. Then confirm the statement.

This declaration can be made up to 24 hours after your journey.

There may be a delay between the entry of the validation declaration and the display in the consumption monitoring.

IMPORTANT:

When declaring a validation on the T11, T12 and T13 Express trams, you must choose the RER / Transilien mode of transport and choose your station (do not choose the tram mode).

How do I view and download my contract?

You can consult the details of your contract in your personal space on the Île-de-France Mobilités application, by clicking on "My contract".

A button allows you to download your contract in PDF format.

To change the identity data stored in your personal space, you must make an after-sales service request by clicking on "How do I change my identity data?". Proof of identity is mandatory.

How do I pay my invoice while waiting for payment?

In the event of an unpaid bill, you will receive alerts by e-mail, SMS and on your Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application:

- 1st reminder: a direct debit rejection has been recorded on your contract.

- 2nd reminder: your contract will be suspended.

- 3rd reminder: your contract will be terminated. You will no longer be able to drive.

You can pay your invoices pending payment by credit card from your personal space on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, under the heading "My Bills" then "Regularise the unpaid invoice".

How does the sampling work?

The Navigo Liberté + contract is subject to direct debit only.

You will be debited every month for the amount of the journeys made during the previous month (with any deductions, costs and refunds).

The direct debit is made between the 13th and 18th of the month for the invoice relating to the previous month. You will be notified in advance, by e-mail, of the amount debited.

If you haven't travelled, you won't receive a direct debit notification.

KNOWN ANOMALY: In the email announcing the upcoming direct debit, the cents are missing from the amount of the direct debit. The date of the announced direct debit is different from the date indicated in the invoice. The information to be taken into account is that indicated in your invoice, available in your Île-de-France Mobilités application (beta).

How do I view and change my payment methods?

In your Île-de-France Mobilités app (beta), go to your Navigo Liberté + space, then "My payment method". You will then have access to the SEPA mandates you have registered.

You can:

delete a payment method if it is not in use on your Navigo Liberté + contract.

add a payment method and apply it to your Navigo Liberté + contract instead of the current payment method if you wish.

Download the SEPA mandate in PDF.

How do I report the loss or theft of my phone allowing me to validate the Navigo Liberté +?

You can report the loss or theft of your phone: