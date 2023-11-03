If the ticket does not appear on your Navigo pass, it is probably due to the failure to load the ticket.

You can solve a problem with the ticket being loaded into your Navigo pass directly from the mobile application in the "Contact us" section / "My purchased tickets [...]" / "Tickets loaded on my Navigo pass" / "I can't load my Navigo pass with my phone".

If the ticket is not charged, the associated payment will be automatically cancelled and you will receive an email confirming the cancellation.