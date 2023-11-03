I'm having a problem loading my Navigo pass with my phone
If the ticket does not appear on your Navigo pass, it is probably due to the failure to load the ticket.
You can solve a problem with the ticket being loaded into your Navigo pass directly from the mobile application in the "Contact us" section / "My purchased tickets [...]" / "Tickets loaded on my Navigo pass" / "I can't load my Navigo pass with my phone".
If the ticket is not charged, the associated payment will be automatically cancelled and you will receive an email confirming the cancellation.