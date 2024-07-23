If you change your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can also proceed in two successive steps to transfer your transport tickets to your new phone (or watch), first by backing up your dematerialised Navigo card and then by recovering its contents on your new phone.

1. To back up the tickets on your iPhone, go to the Maps app on your iPhone, select your dematerialised Navigo card, click on the context menu (...) > Card data> Delete (at the bottom) which starts the tickets to be saved.

When the tickets are saved, they are deleted from the phone.

2. Then, to recover the previously backed up tickets, go to the Maps app on your new iPhone, select the (+) button > Previous Maps, and thenselect the backup you want to recover.

In the mobile app, the Contact Us section > The tickets loaded in my iPhone >I want to retrieve the content [...] reminds you of the procedure to follow.

Please note: the Paris 2024 package is non-refundable and non-transferable.

The Apple Startup Assistant, which launches when your new iPhone is placed near your old iPhone, also automatically triggers the backup and transfer of your dematerialized Navigo card(s).