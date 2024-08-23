I bought and paid for a ticket but it doesn't appear on my phone/smartwatch
If your ticket doesn't appear on your phone or smartwatch after purchase, it may be due to a failure when loading the ticket.
Here's what happens in this case:
1. Automatic cancellation:
- If the ticket fails to load, the payment is automatically canceled.
- You will receive an email confirming this cancellation.
2. No email received?
- If you have not received an email confirming the cancellation, you can get help via the Purchase > Contact Us section