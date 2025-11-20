To avoid a mistake during the purchase, make sure you have good network access throughout the purchase, and that you have not made a mistake in entering the requested information (credit card number).

If the ticket failed to load, regardless of the reason for the failure, the associated payment will be automatically cancelled and you will receive an email confirming the cancellation.

Check your mailbox to see if you have received a proof of purchase or a proof of cancellation.

If necessary, contact customer service from the "My Space" section of the application, under "Contact us".

To be in good standing to travel, you must have a ticket on a Navigo pass or magnetic ticket at the machine or at the ticket office.