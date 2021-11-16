I was charged despite the suspension of my subscription, is this normal?
The direct debits that are visible on your bank account around the 5th of the month, are initiated in the middle of the previous month. In the event of suspension in the second half of the month, this deduction will therefore be made.
This amount will then be automatically refunded to you:
- by bank transfer if the payment was made by direct debit,
- by cheque letter if the package was paid in cash or,
- by refund to your credit card if you have previously made a payment by credit card on the Online Services in the previous 11 months for an amount greater than or equal to the amount of the refund.