When you want to load several tickets on your ticket carrier, it is possible that the ticket or package you want to load cannot coexist with a ticket or package already present on your carrier.

Some tickets are not compatible with each other and cannot be purchased on the same card, so you will have to buy this ticket in another medium.

The page cohabitation of your transport tickets: the instructions for use guide you step by step to avoid the pitfalls and travel with peace of mind.