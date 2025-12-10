How does the Contactless Credit Card Boarding Ticket work?
Operation
Step 1 : Present your bank card or connected object (smartphone, etc.) on the terminal dedicated to payment by credit card.
Boarding ticket by credit card only
Step 2 : The message "Payment accepted" will be displayed. An audible signal informs you that the operation has worked well.
You can then make an immediate journey by bus, with no transfers or round trips possible.
Please note: no paper ticket is issued by the validator. In the event of an inspection, you must present your means of payment to the controllers as proof.
Payment accepted, credit card accepted 1
Step 3 : If you are travelling in a group and wish to buy several individual tickets, repeat the operation (up to 4)
Payment Accepted, Credit Card Accept 2, 3, 4
You will be debited for the number of trips made the next day, or up to 3 days later, depending on the bank.
You can view your travel and payment history online, as well as upload your receipts at https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/demarches-en-ligne/justificatifs-achats-bus-cb
Which tickets can be purchased via the Boarding Ticket by credit card?
Payment by credit card allows you to buy a single transport ticket and make an immediate bus journey. The prices can be consulted in the Tickets and fares section.
Can I transfer with this ticket?
The boarding ticket by credit card only allows direct journeys without transfers. To take a new means of transport, or the same bus in the return direction, you will have to buy a ticket again.
How does multi-validation work?
Multi-validation allows several people to travel in a group or as a family using the same payment medium several times. Group travel is limited to 4 travelers per payment method.
When the payment method is presented several times on the payment terminal, it confirms the multi-validation (one validation per payment). A validation must be carried out for each passenger.
What happens if my payment method is declined?
In the event that the payment terminal refuses the payment method (non-compatible medium, blocked medium following the failure of a payment transaction), a visual message and an explicit audible signal are issued. The user cannot access the transport network with this medium.
Why is my payment medium not accepted by the terminal?
Only valid contactless (non-expired, non-opposed, etc.) contactless means of payment from the CB, Visa and Mastercard brands that are eligible for contactless payment are accepted by the terminal. For example, a meal ticket bank card will be rejected at the terminal.
If the payment transaction is declined, what happens?
In the event that the payment transaction is refused, the passenger will no longer be able to access the transport network using their means of payment until the situation is regularised.
Why is my payment medium no longer accepted by the terminal?
When a previous payment has been declined by your bank, the payment method is blocked until the payment transaction is accepted by your bank.
How does the control operation work?
During the control operation, the traveller must present the means of payment used for validation to the controller. The information of the payment method is then used to verify that it has been accepted by a payment terminal on the network.
The information is only used to verify that it has been accepted by a payment terminal, it is not saved and is exchanged in a completely secure manner.
How do I access my trip history, payment and get an invoice?
The page "Access your receipts for purchases by credit card" allows you to consult your travel and payment history and to obtain an invoice for the payments made. In order to access your history, you will need to enter your payment method information. Users of dematerialized means of payment will have to enter the information on the plastic card to be able to access the site.
The consultation of the trips made is possible from the D-day of the trips. Payments can be viewed the day after the trips made, on D+1.
The site allows you to obtain an invoice equivalent to a credit card receipt.
Can I use a "plastic" bank card and its "dematerialized" card version?
The trips made are not aggregated between a plastic bank card and its dematerialized version. The plastic card and its dematerialized version are considered to be two different means of payment which, if used together, will result in two separate payment transactions.
What information is visible on my account statement?
Debits will be visible on users' accounts one to two working days after the trip, depending on the bank.
The following information will be present on the account statements:
- Carrier Name
- The mention CUMULATION indicating that several trips could have been accumulated in a single bank transaction
- The address of the website allowing them to access their travel and payment history and to obtain their proof of payment
- The file number allowing the identification of the payment transaction and the trips made.
What are my wallet notifications?
The ticket for boarding by credit card works on a post-payment basis, i.e. payment for the trips made is requested at the end of the day after these trips have been made.
When the payment method is presented on the terminal at the beginning of the day, a request for authorisation or pre-authorisation is sent to the user's bank and a payment request is sent at the end of the day, adding up all the journeys made during the day if several journeys are made.
These authorization requests can generate notifications on wallets, these notifications are completely normal and are necessary for the management of the service.
The amount indicated on these notifications may vary depending on the brand of the banking scheme used, at the beginning of the trip the amount of the notification may be €0, €0.1 or the amount of the single ticket, or overcharged.
At the end of the day, a notification may be received, the amount of which will also be the amount that will be invoiced corresponding to the total of all the trips made.
Why doesn't the payment confirmation amount match the number of validated tickets?
Passengers using a Nickel card in a dematerialized version, carried on their smartphones for example, may notice notifications indicating a temporary surcharge of €5. This operation is completely normal and specific to Nickel cards.
The surcharge made makes it possible to block, for the day, an amount of €5 in the event that the passenger carries out other validations during the day. At the end of the day, only the validations carried out will actually be debited from the user's account.
More information is available on the Nickel website: https://support.nickel.eu/fr/dans-quels-cas-le-montant-preleve-peut-etre-temporairement-superieur-au-montant-reel
Are my payments secure?
The ticket to board by credit card is based on contactless payment, which is a proven and secure means of payment. The service meets all the standards required by banking regulations.
Is my personal data stored?
No personal data is kept or exchanged, each validation is anonymous. Only the banking information of the medium useful for the completion of the transaction is kept, for 13 rolling months as required by banking regulations.
Why is it not possible to pay by credit card on all bus lines in the network?
The purchase of boarding tickets by credit card is gradually being rolled out on the network's bus lines throughout the year. In the summer of 2026, all lines should be equipped.