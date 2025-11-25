Yes, you can buy your ticket directly on some bus lines in Paris and the inner suburbs with your credit card.

What you need to know

How to pay? Present your contactless bank card in front of the shopping terminal on the bus. Hold it until the green light signal.

Proof: You can obtain your proof of purchase by scanning the QR code displayed on the terminal or via the following link:

In the event of an inspection, it is your bank card that serves as proof of purchase.

Please note: The ticket is valid for 1 hour on the bus line where it was purchased. It does not allow you to transfer to the metro, train or RER, or any other bus. To find out everything about the ticket on board

The lines that accept on-board purchases with a credit card are the following: