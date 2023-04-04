Case n°1: I have a Navigo pass loaded with a transport contract

The transmission of information concerning you to Ile-de-France mobilités must enable it to continue the proper performance of your transport contracts.

Case n°2: I have a Navigo pass but it is not loaded with a pass or contract

Even if you have not recharged your Navigo pass (valid for 10 years) for a while, it remains valid (see section: I have a Navigo pass that I no longer use, why am I concerned by this transfer?). Your personal data related to the Navigo pass must therefore be transferred to Ile-de-France mobilités.

The general terms and conditions of sale and use of your Navigo and Imagine'R passes will be modified.

Data associated with an inactive pass (i.e. one that has not been used to purchase a plan for more than 5 years) will be gradually deleted. As a result, it will no longer be possible to insure after-sales services requiring the data associated with the pass (loss, refund and theft in particular).

However, this data will be kept if you make a package purchase between now and October 1, 2023.