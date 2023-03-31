All contracts and data related to Navigo passes are affected by the transfer to Ile-de-France Mobilités. Indeed, to travel within the Ile-de-France transport network, you have taken out two "contracts":

A Navigo pass (Commercial Contract): This is the personalized smart card that serves as a support for packages or transport contracts according to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use available at the following address: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu

NB: A Navigo pass that is not loaded with a pass or transport contract is not a transport ticket and does not on its own allow you to travel on the transport network in Ile-de-France.

And

A pass or a season ticket (Contract of Carriage): this is the transport ticket that allows you to travel in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use, which vary according to the nature of the ticket:

Full fare or Senior annual Navigo season ticket

Navigo Imagin'r subscription

Navigo Monthly and Weekly Passes

Navigo Solidarity Passes for Months and Weeks

Free Navigo Passes

Amethyst Package

Navigo Liberté + contracts

Other possible rights of the holder to benefit from a reduced Solidarité Transport fare

The T&Cs can be consulted at the following address: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu