How can I easily access the timetables of my line/stop?

Updated on Dec 09 2025

On a line that is used regularly, we advise you to bookmark your stop, allowing you to consult your timetables more easily on the Île-de-France Mobilités app and website.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app 

  • Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  • Go to the Schedules section.
  • Select the mode of transport, the line, the direction (metros & buses only) and the stop.
  • Tap the star in the top right to save the stop as a favorite.
  • For trains and RER, fill in the direction (arrival station) and confirm.
  • For trams, select the direction.
  • Find the times of the favourite on the home screen ("Upcoming departures") or in the "My favourites" area (symbolised by a star) in the Schedules section.

To remove a stop from your favorites, click on the stop in question and then uncheck the star icon.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website 

Please note that it is necessary to be logged in to an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to be able to save your favourites on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.  

  • Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website. 
  • Go to the Opening hours section of the "Get around" menu.
  • Choose the mode of transport (train, RER, metro, tram, cable, or bus).
  • Select the line or enter the bus number in the search bar.
  • Choose the desired departure and arrival stops.
  • Click on the "Add to Favorite Schedules" button.
  • Access the timetable in the Timetablesection, by clicking on the star.

To remove a stop from the favourites, click on the relevant stop on the "Favourite" page in the Timetable section and uncheck the star icon.