On a line that is used regularly, we advise you to bookmark your stop, allowing you to consult your timetables more easily on the Île-de-France Mobilités app and website.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Go to the Schedules section.

Select the mode of transport, the line, the direction (metros & buses only) and the stop.

Tap the star in the top right to save the stop as a favorite.

For trains and RER, fill in the direction (arrival station) and confirm.

For trams, select the direction.

Find the times of the favourite on the home screen ("Upcoming departures") or in the "My favourites" area (symbolised by a star) in the Schedules section.

To remove a stop from your favorites, click on the stop in question and then uncheck the star icon.