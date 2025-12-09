The stops or timetable favourites allow you to find the timetables of your lines in one click.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Go to the Schedules section.

Select the mode of transport, the line, the direction (metros & buses only) and the stop.

Tap the star in the top right to save the stop as a favorite.

For trains and RER, fill in the direction (arrival station) and confirm.

For trams, select the direction.

Find the favorite's schedules on the home screen or in the "My favorites" space (symbolized by a star) in the Schedules section.

To remove a stop from your favorites, click on the stop in question and then uncheck the star icon.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website

Please note that it is necessary to be connected to a Connect account to be able to save your favourites on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Go to the Schedules tab.

Choose the mode of transport (train, RER, metro, tram, cable, or bus).

Select the line or enter the bus number in the search bar.

Choose the desired departure and arrival stops.

Click on the "Add to Favorite Schedules" button.

Access the schedules in the Schedulestab, by clicking on the star.

To remove a stop from the favourites, click on the relevant stop on the "Favourite" page in the Timetable section and uncheck the star icon.