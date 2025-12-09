How do I save and manage stops as favorites?
The stops or timetable favourites allow you to find the timetables of your lines in one click.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Go to the Schedules section.
- Select the mode of transport, the line, the direction (metros & buses only) and the stop.
- Tap the star in the top right to save the stop as a favorite.
- For trains and RER, fill in the direction (arrival station) and confirm.
- For trams, select the direction.
- Find the favorite's schedules on the home screen or in the "My favorites" space (symbolized by a star) in the Schedules section.
To remove a stop from your favorites, click on the stop in question and then uncheck the star icon.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités website
Please note that it is necessary to be connected to a Connect account to be able to save your favourites on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- Go to the Schedules tab.
- Choose the mode of transport (train, RER, metro, tram, cable, or bus).
- Select the line or enter the bus number in the search bar.
- Choose the desired departure and arrival stops.
- Click on the "Add to Favorite Schedules" button.
- Access the schedules in the Schedulestab, by clicking on the star.
To remove a stop from the favourites, click on the relevant stop on the "Favourite" page in the Timetable section and uncheck the star icon.