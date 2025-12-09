Line favourites provide real-time information: subscribing to regularly used routes allows you to automatically receive alerts in the event of a disruption.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Go to the Traffic Information section.

Select the mode of transport and the line and/or stop.

Tap the bell at the top right of your screen.

Access the line's traffic alerts directly from the home page of the "Traffic Info" tab.

Namely: You can consult and manage your favourites (time slot for traffic alerts, modification, deletion) centrally by going to the My Space > My Favourites section.

You can customize the times and methods of receiving traffic alerts (emails or notifications) by going to the My Space tab > My Alerts & Notifications.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website

Please note that it is necessary to be logged in to an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account. to be able to save your favourite traffic alerts on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Go to the Traffic Information tab.

Choose the mode of transport and the line and/or stop.

Tap the bell at the top of your screen.

Namely: You can manage your line favourites (timetable customisation, modification, deletion) centrally by going to the My Space > My Favourites section.