How do you save and manage your recurring rides as favorites?
Route searches can be added to favorites to be easily launched from the home screen. Saving a detailed roadmap allows you to access its content in offline mode and receive a notification just before your departure.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Search for directions to view the route you want to favorite.
- Click on the route option that suits you best.
- Click on the star icon at the top right of the screen.
- Find your saved ride as a favorite on the app's homepage.
Namely: Saving a trip as a favorite automatically subscribes you to traffic information for associated lines. You can customize the times and the method of receiving alerts (email or notification) or unsubscribe by accessing My Space> My Alerts & Notifications.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités website
Please note that it is necessary to be logged in to a Connect account. to be able to save your favourite traffic alerts on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- Search for directions to view the route you want to favorite.
- Click on the star symbol "Bookmark my search" in the route results.
Namely: You can access and manage your trip favourites centrally by going to the My Space > My Favourites section.