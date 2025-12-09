Route searches can be added to favorites to be easily launched from the home screen. Saving a detailed roadmap allows you to access its content in offline mode and receive a notification just before your departure.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Search for directions to view the route you want to favorite.

Click on the route option that suits you best.

Click on the star icon at the top right of the screen.

Find your saved ride as a favorite on the app's homepage.

Namely: Saving a trip as a favorite automatically subscribes you to traffic information for associated lines. You can customize the times and the method of receiving alerts (email or notification) or unsubscribe by accessing My Space> My Alerts & Notifications.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website

Please note that it is necessary to be logged in to a Connect account. to be able to save your favourite traffic alerts on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Search for directions to view the route you want to favorite.

Click on the star symbol "Bookmark my search" in the route results.

Namely: You can access and manage your trip favourites centrally by going to the My Space > My Favourites section.